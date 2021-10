Vienna museums post 'adult' art on OnlyFans to avoid censorship When Austrian art museums found that social media companies were banning images of artwork featuring nudes, they partnered up with OnlyFans, an app known mostly for its association with sex workers.

Fine Art Vienna museums post 'adult' art on OnlyFans to avoid censorship Vienna museums post 'adult' art on OnlyFans to avoid censorship Listen · 1:17 1:17 When Austrian art museums found that social media companies were banning images of artwork featuring nudes, they partnered up with OnlyFans, an app known mostly for its association with sex workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor