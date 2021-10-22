Accessibility links
Alec Baldwin is cooperating with investigation into the shooting on 'Rust' set Actor Alec Baldwin, who police say shot the prop gun that killed the cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust, expressed "shock and sadness" and said he was cooperating with authorities.

Baldwin says he is cooperating with investigations into the prop gun shooting death

The entrance to a film set of Rust — where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer — is seen outside Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday. Cedar Attanasio/AP hide caption

Cedar Attanasio/AP

The entrance to a film set of Rust — where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer — is seen outside Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday.

Cedar Attanasio/AP

Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with the investigation into the shooting on the set of Rust that killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director.

Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, fired the prop gun during filming Thursday, police said.

Halyna Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was airlifted Thursday afternoon to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Alec Baldwin attends an event part of the Sundance Festival in 2020 in Park City, Utah. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb hide caption

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Alec Baldwin attends an event part of the Sundance Festival in 2020 in Park City, Utah.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin wrote on Twitter Friday. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Director Joel Souza has been released from the hospital, according to an actress in the film. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the New York Times citing an anonymous source with the film's production company.

The circumstances of Thursday's shooting are currently under investigation by the sheriff's office.