Presenting 'Code Switch': Kat Chow's 'Seeing Ghosts'

In this episode from our friends at NPR's Code Switch podcast, Kat Chow chats with former host Shereen Marisol Meraji about her memoir, Seeing Ghosts. After her mother died when Chow was 13, her family rarely discussed how to handle their loss. Chow says she wrote this memoir as a way to talk with her mother about that grief, her navigation of identity and her family's history.

This episode was produced by Alyssa Jeong Perry and edited by Leah Donnella. Additional production and editing came from Liam McBain and Jordana Hochman.