The News Roundup for October 22, 2021

The Freedom to Vote Act failed in the Senate this week. The bill would have established Election Day as a national holiday and set national minimum standards for early voting and voting by mail. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill was an overreach by Democrats in an attempt to federalize elections.

Members of the Trump administration clashed with the congressional committee investigating the January insurrection. The committee recommended that former White House advisor Steve Bannon be held in contempt after he ignored their requests for cooperation.

Vaccine mandates are being extended. New York City will now require all city employees to be vaccinated in a bid to end the "COVID era." General Electric will soon require all its U.S. workers to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries has asked for a ransom of $17 million for their safe return. The White House said that the FBI is working on a solution and is part of a coordinated government effort to return the religious workers home safely.

The international community is struggling to address climate change. A U.N. report found that governments are on track to produce twice as much fossil fuel pollution as is necessary to keep global temperatures down by 2030.

Anita Kumar, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Naftali Bendavid join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, Indira Lakshmanan, and Joyce Karam join us for the international segment of the News Roundup.

