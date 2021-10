Pfizer says its COVID-19 is over 90% effective in kids ages 5-11 Pfizer-BioNTech says their COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in kids ages 5 to 11. The Food and Drug Administration is likely to decide on emergency authorization as soon as the last week of October.

