Mother of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver reflects on gunman's guilty plea NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was among the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., about the gunman's guilty plea.

National Security Mother of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver reflects on gunman's guilty plea Mother of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver reflects on gunman's guilty plea Listen · 7:52 7:52 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was among the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., about the gunman's guilty plea. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor