'The Indicator': Praising a competitor might actually boost a brand's sales Traditionally, brands rarely mention their competitors, and if they do it's likely to attack them. But one study shows how brands praising their competitors might actually help boost their sales.

Business 'The Indicator': Praising a competitor might actually boost a brand's sales 'The Indicator': Praising a competitor might actually boost a brand's sales Audio will be available later today. Traditionally, brands rarely mention their competitors, and if they do it's likely to attack them. But one study shows how brands praising their competitors might actually help boost their sales. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor