The Jubilee Singers, HBCU Fisk University's a cappella ensemble, celebrate 150 years NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Paul Kwami, director of Fisk University's Jubilee Singers, and pianist Nina Kennedy on the 150 commemoration of the Jubilee Singers Fundraising tour.

