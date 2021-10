'Remain in Mexico,' the Trump era policy that haunts the Biden administration NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Dana Graber Ladek of the International Organization for Migration in Mexico and Yael Schacher of Refugees International on the future of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Politics 'Remain in Mexico,' the Trump era policy that haunts the Biden administration 'Remain in Mexico,' the Trump era policy that haunts the Biden administration Listen · 8:09 8:09 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Dana Graber Ladek of the International Organization for Migration in Mexico and Yael Schacher of Refugees International on the future of the "Remain in Mexico" policy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor