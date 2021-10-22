Two Indicators: Congressional game theory and the debt ceiling

In its negotiations on the two key infrastructure bills, Congress members are utilizing the classic economic concept of game theory to outmaneuver one another. We look at what this federal brinkmanship means for the fate of the bills and society at large.

The debt ceiling drama has once again taken Congress captive. Members voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling until December where they'll be back to square one. We look into where this system comes from, and why the U.S is still handling its debt in this way.

