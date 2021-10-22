Accessibility links
How is congress using game theory and where does the debt ceiling come from? : Planet Money We bring you two stories from The Indicator on the recent battles being fought in Congress. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Two Indicators: Congressional game theory and the debt ceiling

Two Indicators: Congressional game theory and the debt ceiling

Listen · 17:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1048493458/1048566107" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Enlarge this image
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

In its negotiations on the two key infrastructure bills, Congress members are utilizing the classic economic concept of game theory to outmaneuver one another. We look at what this federal brinkmanship means for the fate of the bills and society at large.

The debt ceiling drama has once again taken Congress captive. Members voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling until December where they'll be back to square one. We look into where this system comes from, and why the U.S is still handling its debt in this way.

Music: "808 Bloody 808," "Wildoff" and "Do It My Way."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.