Former Netflix employee fired for alleged leak says Chappelle's special is dangerous NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with B.Pagels Minor, a former Netflix employee, about their firing and the controversy surrounding the streamer's release of Dave Chappelle's latest stand up special.

Television Former Netflix employee fired for alleged leak says Chappelle's special is dangerous