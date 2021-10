A climate-conscious Fox Weather could leave audiences confused NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with climate reporter Geoff Dembicki about the launch of the Fox Weather streaming service and concerns over how Fox News covers climate change.

NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with climate reporter Geoff Dembicki about the launch of the Fox Weather streaming service and concerns over how Fox News covers climate change.