Is there still hope for HBCUs as negotiations continue over Democrat's spending bill? NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Lodriguez Murray, United Negro College Fund senior vice president, on recent protests over student housing at HBCUs and where President Biden's pledge to HBCUs stands.

