As U.S. COVID deaths drop, FDA panel reviews data on vaccines for children FDA vaccine advisers will meet Tuesday to review data on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. A Pfizer study found the vaccine is 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections.

