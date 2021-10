Biden balances vaccinating Americans and donating vaccines globally The U.S. delivered the 200 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, part of a 1.1 billion dose pledge. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the State Department's Gayle Smith, who is leading the effort.

Health Biden balances vaccinating Americans and donating vaccines globally Biden balances vaccinating Americans and donating vaccines globally Listen · 6:53 6:53 The U.S. delivered the 200 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, part of a 1.1 billion dose pledge. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the State Department's Gayle Smith, who is leading the effort. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor