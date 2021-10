Amazon workers in New York take their first step toward a union Amazon warehouse staff in Staten Island are planning to file for a union vote. Some 2,000 workers have signed cards seeking an election, according to the self-organized independent Amazon Labor Union.

Business Amazon workers in New York take their first step toward a union