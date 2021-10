Ryan Hackett is a big fan of the Megafobia roller coaster in Wales Hackett has been riding the coaster for 25 years. The pandemic slowed his progress, but he recently hit 6,000 rides. Hackett isn't stopping to celebrate. His next goal is 10,000 rides.

Europe Ryan Hackett is a big fan of the Megafobia roller coaster in Wales Ryan Hackett is a big fan of the Megafobia roller coaster in Wales Audio will be available later today. Hackett has been riding the coaster for 25 years. The pandemic slowed his progress, but he recently hit 6,000 rides. Hackett isn't stopping to celebrate. His next goal is 10,000 rides. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor