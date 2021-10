Northern California suffers through flooding and mud flows after historic storm Record rainfall and high winds have caused flooding, power outages and evacuations across California's Bay Area. This comes as the state has been grappling with a two-year drought.

Northern California suffers through flooding and mud flows after historic storm Record rainfall and high winds have caused flooding, power outages and evacuations across California's Bay Area. This comes as the state has been grappling with a two-year drought.