Presenting 'Switched On Pop': the Cyndi Lauper conspiracy

Enlarge this image toggle caption

In this special bonus episode, Sam joins Switched On Pop co-host Charlie Harding to talk Cyndi Lauper. Many fall for "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," but Sam's favorite song is the slow burner "All Through The Night," save for one moment: the synthesizer solo. For Sam, this solo never fit in. Charlie investigates the source of Sam's musical malady and uncovers how the '80s got its groove.

Hear Sam on another episode of Switched On Pop making the case for why Labrinth's "Sexy MF" should be a modern classic here.

This episode of 'Switched on Pop' was originally produced by Bridget Armstrong and Charlie Harding. Their engineer was Brandon McFarland, their illustrator was Iris Gottlieb, and their social media was by Abigail Barr. Their executive producers were Nishat Kurwa and Liz Nelson. This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain. Our intern is Nathan Pugh. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.