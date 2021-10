What Facebook's internal documents reveal about the company NPR's Rachel Martin talks to the Washington Post's Tory Newmyer about new documents that show that CEO Mark Zuckerberg approved a decision to crack down on political dissenters in Vietnam.

Business What Facebook's internal documents reveal about the company What Facebook's internal documents reveal about the company Listen · 3:33 3:33 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to the Washington Post's Tory Newmyer about new documents that show that CEO Mark Zuckerberg approved a decision to crack down on political dissenters in Vietnam. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor