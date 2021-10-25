Accessibility links
How Safe Are America's Film Sets? : 1A Last week, actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film "Rust." The film's director, Joel Souza, was also hit and injured by a bullet and was hospitalized before being released.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees sent an email to its members alleging that the gun used in the scene contained a live round.

IATSE has been arguing that America's film sets are unsafe since before the shooting, even threatening to go on strike over the issue. A strike is off the table for now, but many members still feel unsatisfied.

What's the state of America's film sets?

How Safe Are America's Film Sets?

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

John Horn and Michael Tristano join us for the conversation.

