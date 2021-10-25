Accessibility links
Life In Prison Gets a New Chapter : 1A Since 2017, the podcast Ear Hustle has showcased the daily realities of life inside San Quentin State Prison in California. Eight seasons later, it's still going strong.

Earlonne Woods is the show's co-host and co-producer. In 1999, he was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. In November 2018, his sentence was commuted after 21 years served.

Nigel Poor is also a co-host and co-producer. She's a visual artist and photography professor at California State University in Sacramento.

They are co-authors of the new book "This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life."

Listen · 31:22
Earlonne Woods attends the Podcast: "Earhustle" event in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva hide caption

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Earlonne Woods attends the Podcast: "Earhustle" event in 2021.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva


Ear Hustle was the very first podcast created and produced in a U.S. penitentiary. Since 2017, it's showcased the daily realities of life inside San Quentin State Prison in California. Eight seasons later, it's still going strong.

Earlonne Woods is the show's co-host and co-producer.

In 1999, he was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. In November 2018, his sentence was commuted after 21 years served. He is now the podcast's full-time producer.

Nigel Poor is a visual artist and photography professor at California State University in Sacramento. She helped to create, co-host, and co-produce the now legendary podcast.

They are co-authors of the new book "This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life."

Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor join us for the conversation.

