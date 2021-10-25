Accessibility links
Shea Serrano's latest book, 'Hip Hop (And Other Things)' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Author and host of the No Skips podcast Shea Serrano gets obsessive about things — movies, basketball, and now, rap. In Hip Hop (And Other Things), he dives into Cardi B's explosive 2018, the early days of Missy Elliot's career, and the 1995 Source Awards, which he says remains — to this day — one of the biggest nights in rap history.

You can follow us on Twitter at @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Shea Serrano answers existential questions about rap in 'Hip Hop (And Other Things)'

Shea Serrano answers existential questions about rap in 'Hip Hop (And Other Things)'

Listen · 27:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1049018825/1049149754" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Author of Hip Hop (And Other Things) Shea Serrano. Larami Serrano/Grand Central Publishing hide caption

toggle caption
Larami Serrano/Grand Central Publishing

Author of Hip Hop (And Other Things) Shea Serrano.

Larami Serrano/Grand Central Publishing

Author and host of the No Skips podcast Shea Serrano gets obsessive about things — movies, basketball, and now, rap. In Hip Hop (And Other Things), he dives into Cardi B's explosive 2018, the early days of Missy Elliot's career, and the 1995 Source Awards, which he says remains — to this day — one of the biggest nights in rap history.

This episode was produced by Audrey Nguyen and edited by Jordana Hochman. It was fact checked by Nathan Pugh, with help from Greta Pittenger. Engineering support from Neil Tevault and Josephine Nyounai. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.