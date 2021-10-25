Shea Serrano answers existential questions about rap in 'Hip Hop (And Other Things)'

Author and host of the No Skips podcast Shea Serrano gets obsessive about things — movies, basketball, and now, rap. In Hip Hop (And Other Things), he dives into Cardi B's explosive 2018, the early days of Missy Elliot's career, and the 1995 Source Awards, which he says remains — to this day — one of the biggest nights in rap history.

