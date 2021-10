#2147: Diogenes Auto Repair : The Best of Car Talk Jeff, who has just moved to Pittsburgh, has a problem with his Toyota and Tom and Ray want him to make like the ancient Philosopher Diogenes and use the opportunity to test the honesty of the local mechanics. Shorter, but no less noble automotive quests have Kay hoping to preserve her Nissan's turbo and Richard attempting to unstick his Corvette's clutch. Will they all achieve auto-enlightenment? Check it out.

The Best of Car Talk #2147: Diogenes Auto Repair #2147: Diogenes Auto Repair Listen · 37:52 37:52 Jeff, who has just moved to Pittsburgh, has a problem with his Toyota and Tom and Ray want him to make like the ancient Philosopher Diogenes and use the opportunity to test the honesty of the local mechanics. Shorter, but no less noble automotive quests have Kay hoping to preserve her Nissan's turbo and Richard attempting to unstick his Corvette's clutch. Will they all achieve auto-enlightenment? Check it out.