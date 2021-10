U.S. COVID infection rates have been dropping, but that could change Many COVID-19 trendlines are headed in a positive direction in the U.S., but there are lots of unknowns about what will happen this winter as vaccinations still lag behind many other countries.

Health U.S. COVID infection rates have been dropping, but that could change U.S. COVID infection rates have been dropping, but that could change Many COVID-19 trendlines are headed in a positive direction in the U.S., but there are lots of unknowns about what will happen this winter as vaccinations still lag behind many other countries.