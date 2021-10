Puerto Rico is the most vaccinated place in the U.S. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mónica Feliú-Mójer of Ciencia Puerto Rico on how grassroots organizing and responsible messaging helped Puerto Rico achieve the highest U.S. COVID vaccination rate.

