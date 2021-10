An elderly pug has declared it a Bones Day Era and the internet is happy 13-year-old Noodle the pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano have taken the internet by storm with their daily predictions on whether it will be a Bones or No Bones day.

Pop Culture An elderly pug has declared it a Bones Day Era and the internet is happy An elderly pug has declared it a Bones Day Era and the internet is happy Listen · 2:32 2:32 13-year-old Noodle the pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano have taken the internet by storm with their daily predictions on whether it will be a Bones or No Bones day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor