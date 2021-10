How turmoil in Afghanistan has impacted agriculture — a vital part of its livelihood Afghanistan is facing crisis on multiple fronts as borders are closed, farmers in the country are facing a drought and the economy is in free-fall.

Asia How turmoil in Afghanistan has impacted agriculture — a vital part of its livelihood How turmoil in Afghanistan has impacted agriculture — a vital part of its livelihood Listen · 3:39 3:39 Afghanistan is facing crisis on multiple fronts as borders are closed, farmers in the country are facing a drought and the economy is in free-fall. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor