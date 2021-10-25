Should I have kids? Move? Recycle? Your climate questions answered

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Souders/Getty Images Paul Souders/Getty Images

Ahead of the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow this weekend, Sam chats with climate experts Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, marine biologist and writer, and Kendra Pierre-Louis, senior climate reporter with the podcast 'How to Save a Planet.' Together, they answer listener questions about everything from how to talk to your kids about global warming... to how to deal with all of this existential dread.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry, Liam McBain, Jinae West, and Audrey Nguyen. Our intern is Nathan Pugh. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.