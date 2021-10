U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan after Monday's military coup NPR's Noel King talks to journalist Isma'il Kushkush about Sudan's military coup, and whether it marks the end of a democratic transition following the ouster of a longtime dictator in 2019.

Africa U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan after Monday's military coup

NPR's Noel King talks to journalist Isma'il Kushkush about Sudan's military coup, and whether it marks the end of a democratic transition following the ouster of a longtime dictator in 2019.