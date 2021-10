U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan after Monday's military coup NPR's Noel King talks to journalist Isma'il Kushkush about Sudan's military coup and whether it marks the end of a democratic transition following the ouster of a longtime dictator in 2019.

U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan after Monday's military coup U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan after Monday's military coup Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to journalist Isma'il Kushkush about Sudan's military coup and whether it marks the end of a democratic transition following the ouster of a longtime dictator in 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor