Pandemic got your down? Snap back with an improv class After 18 months of pandemic-imposed isolation, people are venturing out again. They are trying to find their place in this new world, and some hope an improv class might help.

Theater Pandemic got your down? Snap back with an improv class Pandemic got your down? Snap back with an improv class Listen · 7:13 7:13 After 18 months of pandemic-imposed isolation, people are venturing out again. They are trying to find their place in this new world, and some hope an improv class might help. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor