Sen. Klobuchar will attend hearing about protecting kids online NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about a Senate hearing Tuesday with representatives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube about safeguarding young users on their platforms.

Politics Sen. Klobuchar will attend hearing about protecting kids online Sen. Klobuchar will attend hearing about protecting kids online Listen · 7:13 7:13 NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about a Senate hearing Tuesday with representatives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube about safeguarding young users on their platforms. Correction A previous headline incorrectly said Sen. Amy Klobuchar will oversee Tuesday's hearing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor