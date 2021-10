Take time to celebrate National Pumpkin Day Grab your pumpkin spice latte. It's national pumpkin day. A professor at Johns Hopkins University looked into why pumpkin spice is so popular, and says it's all about smell memories.

Take time to celebrate National Pumpkin Day Take time to celebrate National Pumpkin Day Audio will be available later today. Grab your pumpkin spice latte. It's national pumpkin day. A professor at Johns Hopkins University looked into why pumpkin spice is so popular, and says it's all about smell memories. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor