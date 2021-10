The Pentagon says climate change is having a negative impact on national security The Department of Defense says climate change is an existential threat to national security. NPR's Noel King talks to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks about the department's new report.

Climate The Pentagon says climate change is having a negative impact on national security The Pentagon says climate change is having a negative impact on national security Audio will be available later today. The Department of Defense says climate change is an existential threat to national security. NPR's Noel King talks to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks about the department's new report. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor