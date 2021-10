California man has eaten nearly every meal at Six Flags over the last 6 years The Santa Clarita man in 2014 bought a season pass for $150 that included two meals a day, according to MEL magazine. He says with all his savings, he paid off his student loans and bought a house.

National California man has eaten nearly every meal at Six Flags over the last 6 years California man has eaten nearly every meal at Six Flags over the last 6 years Listen · 0:29 0:29 The Santa Clarita man in 2014 bought a season pass for $150 that included two meals a day, according to MEL magazine. He says with all his savings, he paid off his student loans and bought a house. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor