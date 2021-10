The current climate pledges nations are making won't be enough, UN report card says Nations are gathering the first week of November to negotiate new climate change pledges. But a new report card from the United Nations says those pledges aren't enough to stop extreme climate change.

Climate The current climate pledges nations are making won't be enough, UN report card says The current climate pledges nations are making won't be enough, UN report card says Listen · 3:34 3:34 Nations are gathering the first week of November to negotiate new climate change pledges. But a new report card from the United Nations says those pledges aren't enough to stop extreme climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor