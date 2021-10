Why hasn't South Carolina redrawn voter maps? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ACLU attorney Somil Trivedi and Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern on a lawsuit against South Carolina's redistricting process and when new voting maps will be put in place.

National Why hasn't South Carolina redrawn voter maps? Why hasn't South Carolina redrawn voter maps? Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ACLU attorney Somil Trivedi and Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern on a lawsuit against South Carolina's redistricting process and when new voting maps will be put in place. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor