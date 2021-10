Youtube, Snapchat and TikTok officials testify to Senators on kids' online safety Officials of YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok spoke before a Senate subcommittee looking at the platforms' impact on kids and teens.

Technology Youtube, Snapchat and TikTok officials testify to Senators on kids' online safety Youtube, Snapchat and TikTok officials testify to Senators on kids' online safety Audio will be available later today. Officials of YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok spoke before a Senate subcommittee looking at the platforms' impact on kids and teens. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor