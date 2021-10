Montgomery, Ala., drops Confederate street name to honor famed civil rights attorney Despite a threat from Alabama's attorney general, Jefferson Davis Avenue in Montgomery will be no more. The street once named for the Confederate figure will now honor civil rights attorney Fred Gray.

Race