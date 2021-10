Morning news brief COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids are a step closer to a final OK. Senate Democrats have a plan to pay for Biden's social spending agenda. Some charged in the Capitol riot will be their own attorneys.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:10 11:10 COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids are a step closer to a final OK. Senate Democrats have a plan to pay for Biden's social spending agenda. Some charged in the Capitol riot will be their own attorneys. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor