Health An advisory panel to the FDA recommends Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 An advisory panel to the FDA recommends Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 Listen · 3:54 3:54 Data found the vaccine to be 91% effective in preventing symptomatic infections for children in this age group.The FDA needs to sign-off on the recommendation.