Quinones' book 'The Least of Us' sheds light on the dangers of fentanyl NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sam Quinones, whose book The Least of Us, details how much more plentiful meth and fentanyl have become in the wake of the country's opioid crisis.

Author Interviews Quinones' book 'The Least of Us' sheds light on the dangers of fentanyl Quinones' book 'The Least of Us' sheds light on the dangers of fentanyl Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sam Quinones, whose book The Least of Us, details how much more plentiful meth and fentanyl have become in the wake of the country's opioid crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor