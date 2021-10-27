Accessibility links
What It's Like To Come Of Age During A Pandemic : 1A The last year and a half has certainly been rough on teens across the country.

But what else has it meant? Introspection? Growth? Connection? Action? For three high school students, all of the above.

We hear from them about what it's really like to be a young person during the pandemic. Plus, how they're connecting with their community — and with themselves — through student activism and documenting teen life.

What It's Like To Come Of Age During A Pandemic

What It's Like To Come Of Age During A Pandemic

Enlarge this image

A yard sign and balloons display quarantine birthday wishes for a teen in a front yard amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Arlington, VA. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

A yard sign and balloons display quarantine birthday wishes for a teen in a front yard amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Arlington, VA.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images


But what else has it meant? Introspection? Growth? Connection? Action?

For three students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, all of the above.

We hear from them about what it's really like to be a young person during the pandemic. Plus, how they're connecting with their community — and with themselves — through student activism and documenting teen life.

Read Montgomery County Public Schools' Coming of Age in a Pandemic magazine here.

High Schoolers Karenna Barmada, Aaron Tiao, Neha Kohli join us for the conversation.

