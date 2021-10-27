Nice work week, if you can get it

Since the aftermath of the Industrial Revolution, the labor movement in the United States has fought for reduced working hours, from the beginning of the 1800s, where workers were expected to work from dawn until dusk, to the 1938 passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act. But since 1940, when the 40 hour work week was established, there hasn't been much progress. Why are we still working this much?

On today's episode of Planet Money, we take a look at the origins of the 40 hour work week and the reasons why it's been so hard to break away from the old 9 to 5.

