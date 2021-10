How the proposed tax on billionaires would actually work NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Adrian Ma of the Planet Money podcast about the "billionaire tax" being proposed by Democrats to help fund the Build Back Better legislation.

Economy How the proposed tax on billionaires would actually work Listen · 5:02