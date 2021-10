Gene Freidman, the 'Taxi King' who inflated prices of taxi medallions, dies at 50 Gene Freidman, know as the "Taxi King" after operating the largest fleet of taxis in New York City and inflating the cost of taxi medallions, died on Sunday at the age of 50.

