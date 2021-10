Democrats scramble to finalize spending package before Biden's trip abroad Democrats have been feverishly trying to finalize a big spending package with social programs and climate change measures before President Biden leaves on an overseas trip Thursday.

Politics Democrats scramble to finalize spending package before Biden's trip abroad Democrats scramble to finalize spending package before Biden's trip abroad Listen · 3:51 3:51 Democrats have been feverishly trying to finalize a big spending package with social programs and climate change measures before President Biden leaves on an overseas trip Thursday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor