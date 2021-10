Chicago passes guaranteed income program with funds from American Rescue Plan The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday on a budget that includes a guaranteed income program. The one-year pilot will distribute $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans.

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday on a budget that includes a guaranteed income program. The one-year pilot will distribute $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans.