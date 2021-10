Britain plans to phase out coal. Why then are there plans to open a new mine? There are plans to open the U.K.'s first new coal mine in three decades — just as the government is trying to tout its environmental record as host of the U.N.'s climate meeting.

Europe Britain plans to phase out coal. Why then are there plans to open a new mine? Britain plans to phase out coal. Why then are there plans to open a new mine? Listen · 7:00 7:00 There are plans to open the U.K.'s first new coal mine in three decades — just as the government is trying to tout its environmental record as host of the U.N.'s climate meeting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor